Neighbors remember toddler Braylen Noble's death two years later

"It was hysterical, a lot of people were crying, his teachers was there, they were crying, his dad's side was there, the family was there, her side, it was a very bad day and a very sad day to see a little baby get taken out of the pool," said the resident.



Dajnae Cox and Bobbie Johnson, Braylen's mother and grandmother, had originally reported him missing, saying that he had fallen out of their third-story window.



To this day, one resident said the incident doesn't sit right with her.



"He wasn't there at first, because the first day they drained the pool and checked the pool. And only how you can get in the pool is with a key. If you do not have a key, you can not get in, and no little kid could fit through the bars," said the resident.



The coroner's report confirmed Noble died from submersion in water, but the circumstances surrounding the death were ruled inconclusive.