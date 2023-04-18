Trial begins for suspects in 2021 east Toledo double homicide

Mathew Garcia and Brandon Lampros are charged in the deaths of Brad Keel, 44, and David Misch 19. Deandre Bowen, who was 17 at the time, was also arrested.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from previous coverage of this case, which aired on March 2, 2021.

Mathew Garcia, Brandon Lampros and Deandre Bowen are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday as the trial for a 2021 double homicide begins.

Garcia, Lampros and Bowen are accused of killing 44-year-old Brad Keel and 19-year-old David Misch on March 1, 2021 in an incident described in an arrest warrant as an "ongoing feud."

According to an arrest warrant, Lampros drove "with several others" to the 1500 block of Nevada to fight with a man relating to said feud.

When they arrived, Lampros reportedly fought with Keel, who was then shot by Garcia, according to police reports. His family said he was killed while protecting his son.

According to an autopsy report from the Lucas County Coroner, Keel died of two gunshot wounds to the chest.

Misch, a bystander, was also wounded in the incident and taken to a local hospital where he died days later from his injuries.

Both Garcia and Lampros were indicted on one count of murder, one count of felonious assault and two counts of three-year gun specification.

A second count of murder was added after a re-indictment of Lampros and Garcia on March 18. Garcia's charges were unchanged.

Members of the US Marshals Task Force arrested Garcia, 23, in Defiance on March 10, who was then booked into the Lucas County Jail.

Lampros, 22, turned himself in on March 3. Warrants were issued for both of their arrests following the shooting.

Deandre Bowen was arrested as the third suspect in the case and charged with murder and felonious assault on May 4, 2021. Bowen was not previously named as he was a minor at the time of the incident. After his arrest, Bowen was booked into the juvenile justice center.