MONROE, Mich — A two-year-old boy is fighting for his life. His mother and her boyfriend both could be charged with child abuse and assault.

The investigation stem from an incident on the 700 block of S. Roessler Street. Police responded to the location at 11:45am for a report of a two-year-old boy not breathing and with no pulse.

Officers arrived and immediately started CPR. Members of the Monroe Fire Department and Monroe Community Ambulance arrived on scene a short time later and started working to save the boy's life. The child was later transported to Toledo Hospital.

Medical personnel notified police that the child appeared to have severe bruising on most of his body. Members of the Monroe Police Department Detective Bureau responded. Authorities then charged both the 19-year-old mother of the child and her 22-year-old boyfriend following questioning by detectives. Child Protective Services are also involved in this case.

At last check, police say the child is in critical, but stable, condition.

Anyone with additional information pertaining to this case are encouraged to contact the Monroe Police Department Detective Bureau.

