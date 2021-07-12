Bowsher High School on lockdown as police search for possible person with a gun

Police reportedly searched a student for weapons but nothing was found. Out of an abundance of caution, they are now searching the school room by room.

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on Dec. 7, 2021.

Bowsher High School is on lockdown as officers search the school for a possible person with a gun, Toledo police confirmed Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Toledo Public Schools said a student told someone at Bowsher that they heard another student might have a gun.

Police were reportedly given a description of that student and eventually found them. The student was promptly searched, however, officers did not find any weapons.

Out of an abundance of caution, police are now searching the school room by room.

This story is developing. WTOL 11 is on the scene working to bring you the latest information.

Bowsher faced a similar incident on Sept. 28. In that instance, the school also went on lockdown and classes were let out one at a time at dismissal.

No weapons were found following the September call and no suspect was identified.