Bowsher High School student facing charges after multiple threats made this week

The district said Friday a student believed to be responsible was questioned by Toledo police and expelled.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Bowsher High School student is facing criminal charges after a series of threats were made this week.

Toledo Public Schools made the announcement Friday. Bowsher was placed on lockdown multiple times this week following phone calls threatening violence.

In a statement, the district said a student believed to be responsible for making several calls was questioned by Toledo police.

"Toledo Public Schools has zero tolerance and will take legal action against anyone who is found to have made a threat toward a specific school, student or staff member," Deputy Superintendent Jim Gant said. "The district will make sure anyone found to have made those threats is prosecuted to the full extent of the law, including pursuing any civil penalties that are available to TPS.

"These types of incidents, unfortunately, force a school to go on lockdown, which then interrupts the educational process and causes unnecessary anxiety for students, staff members, and parents and guardians.