16-year-old found with loaded 'ghost gun' at Bowsher HS

Police say the student was caught smoking marijuana in the bathroom and initially refused to have his backpack searched.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Bowsher High School student was arrested at school Tuesday after a search of his backpack revealed a loaded gun.

According to a police report, the 16-year-old male student was found smoking marijuana in a restroom and sent to the dean's office. The individual initially refused to have his backpack searched, but eventually stated a firearm was inside.

A loaded 9mm "ghost" gun was found. Ghost guns are privately assembled from various parts and lack a serial number, making them untraceable.

The student is charged with illegally carrying a concealed weapon on school property.