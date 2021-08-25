16-year-old found with loaded 'ghost gun' at Bowsher HS

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Bowsher High School student was arrested at school Tuesday after a search of his backpack revealed a loaded gun.
According to a police report, the 16-year-old male student was found smoking marijuana in a restroom and sent to the dean's office. The individual initially refused to have his backpack searched, but eventually stated a firearm was inside.
A loaded 9mm "ghost" gun was found. Ghost guns are privately assembled from various parts and lack a serial number, making them untraceable.
The student is charged with illegally carrying a concealed weapon on school property.
The incident remains under investigation. WTOL 11 does not identify juveniles charged with crimes unless they are charged as adults.
