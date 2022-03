The Wood County Prosecutor says 34-year-old Heather Henning faces up to 20 years in prison. 34-

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A Bowling Green woman facing an involuntary manslaughter charge has declined a plea deal that would have potentially sent her to jail for 7 years.

34-year-old Heather Henning is accused of giving fentanyl to her husband, 39-year-old Jeffrey Henning, in January 2021.

Jeffrey Henning ended up dying from an overdose.

A trial is scheduled for next month.

The Wood County Prosecutor says Henning faces up to 20 years in prison.