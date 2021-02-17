Bowling Green Police attempting to identify theft, counterfeit suspect

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green Police are attempting to identify a suspect in a pair of counterfeiting and theft incidents.
Police say the suspect purchased a PlayStation 5 for $900 and an Xbox for $880 using counterfeit $20 bills. The first incident happened in Delphos and the second occurred in Bowling Green.
The suspect has used the names James Williams and Keion Simmons in the past. If you have information on the incidents or can help identify the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME or BG Police at 419-352-1131.