BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A Bowling Green man was sentenced on several charges relating to child rape on Friday.

Harold Simpson received at least 30 years, with seven months credit. This is effectively life without parole for the 70-year-old Simpson.

Simpson pleaded guilty earlier in January to abusing the children over the course of a year, starting in July 2018.

Court documents state the victims were between the ages of 5 and 15 when the offenses took place. On Friday, when the Judge Alan Mayberry read the counts against Simpson, he stated Simpson faced six total counts against three victims.

Simpson was indicted by a Wood County grand jury back in July on two counts of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition.

Harold Simpson, 69, of Bowling Green, appears in court for his sentencing on charges tied to child rape.

WTOL

