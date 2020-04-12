Bowling Green man indicted by grand jury, charged with stealing and selling firearms

Steven Leskow is accused of stealing and selling several guns from a law enforcement class at Owens Community College in Findlay.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A Bowling Green man was handed at two-count indictment by a federal grand jury Friday, charging him with stealing and selling firearms.

The charges against Steven Leskow, 30, include one count of possession of a firearm by someone who is an unlawful user of, or addicted to, a controlled substance and one count of possession of stolen firearms.

According to the indictment, from October through December of 2019, while enrolled as a student at Owens Community College in Findlay, Leskow is accused of stealing several firearms from a law enforcement class. Leskow allegedly stole these firearms and sold them to support a drug addiction.

The investigation preceding the indictment was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew D. Simko.