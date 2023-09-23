Person discharges gun, dies after BG police respond to license plate reader alert regarding felony warrant

Police claim they received a license plate reader alert regarding a felony warrant for Incest with a Minor and located the vehicle on E. Wooster Street.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A person is dead after authorities said he was approached by Bowling Green police regarding a felony warrant Saturday morning.

According to a social media post from the Bowling Green Police Department, authorities were notified via a license plate reader alert for a suspect with a felony warrant for Incest with a Minor. Police responded to a Speedway Gas Station in the 1600 block of E. Wooster Street, where the suspected vehicle was located.

Police claim an officer approached the vehicle to make contact with the driver, but the driver produced a hand gun and discharged it, sustaining a serious injury to himself.

Bowling Green Fire Division transported the driver to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

BG police did not provide the identity of the driver.