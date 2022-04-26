Bowling Green police searching for attempted murder suspect

A resident told police that 44-year-old Tyson Lynndale Wells tried to enter their apartment before firing a gun.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green police are searching for a man wanted for attempted murder and aggravated burglary.

Just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, officers said they responded to the 1000 bock of Main Street after receiving reports that a man had slashed several tires on someone's car.

While they were at that scene, they received a shots fired call in the 1000 block of Varsity West.

Upon arrival, officers determined the two incidents were related.

A resident told police that 44-year-old Tyson Lynndale Wells, of Bloomington, Indiana, had tried to enter their apartment. The resident tried to confront Wells, who then fired a gun into the home.

Officers said no one was hit by the gunfire.

According to Bowling Green police, Wells then fled the scene in a dark-colored pickup truck.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, neither Wells nor his vehicle have been found.

A warrant for Wells was filed at the Bowling Green Municipal Court for attempted murder and aggravated burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Hartman at 419-352-1131. Callers that wish to remain anonymous can call Wood County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME (419-352-0077).