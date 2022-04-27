BGPD: Attempted murder suspect visited victim's apartment with a particular purpose

BGPD detectives say a suspect started by slashing tires, then began shooting while trying to get inside an apartment. The suspect, Tyson Wells, is still on the run.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Police in Bowling Green are searching for a man charged with attempted murder.

Investigators say the suspect started by slashing tires, then started shooting while trying to get inside an apartment.

That suspect is 44-year-old Tyson Wells, and he is still on the run.

Bowling Green Police say he's from Bloomington, Indiana but earlier on Tuesday morning, he was in Bowling Green.

Detectives believe he slashed several tires outside Varsity Square Apartments before 11 a.m.

That's when police responded to two separate reports, calling officers to the area.

"In speaking with the resident on Varsity West, he indicated that the vehicle that had its tires slashed was actually belonging to him. He reported that the gentleman attempted to enter the apartment. And during the altercation between them, essentially the male fired into the apartment," said Lt. Adam Skaff, with the Bowling Green Police Division.

WTOL 11 knocked on the door and talked to a man inside that apartment.

He didn't appear hurt and didn't want to go on camera.

Neither did any neighbors, but they did say this is typically a safe and quiet place.

Bowling Green police say it's not usually people who live in the city involved in situations like this.

"In my 20 years here, typically a lot of these incidents are caused by people who do not live in the city of Bowling Green," said Lt. Skaff.

This isn't the only recent incident at this apartment complex.

Police say someone slashed tires on another car on Saturday.

Skaff says police don't believe this has anything to with drugs.

And that the suspect came there with a particular purpose.

"The person we've charged in this matter knew the person that was living there. They're familiar with each other. And my guess is there is something that took place prior to that. Maybe he was there to essentially confront the male about it," said Skaff.

Police did find a truck they believe Wells was driving.

But he's still on the run as of Tuesday night, charged with attempted murder and aggravated burglary.

BGPD say they believe he does have a gun and ask anyone who spots him to stay away and call the police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Hartman at 419-352-1131.

Callers that wish to remain anonymous can call Wood County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME or 419-352-0077.