Bowling Green attempted murder suspect arrested

A resident told police 44-year-old Tyson Wells tried to enter their home and shot into it.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — An Indiana man wanted for attempted murder in Bowling Green Friday was arrested Friday.

Just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, officers said they responded to the 1000 bock of Main Street after receiving reports that a man had slashed several tires on someone's car. The suspect was later identified as 44-year-old Tyson Wells of Bloomington, Ind.

While they were at that scene, they received a shots fired call in the 1000 block of Varsity West.