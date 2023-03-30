Bowling Green police investigating death of 23-year-old

Bowling Green police said the 23-year-old woman's cause of death is unknown and still under investigation. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green police and state authorities are investigating the death of a 23-year-old woman just north of downtown Thursday.

The woman was found unresponsive at the scene on North Main Street just north of downtown Thursday afternoon. BGPD confirmed to WTOL 11 that the cause of death is unknown and is still under investigation.

BGPD received the call at 4:15 p.m. about an unresponsive female at the residence in the 300 block of North Main Street. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting, BGPD said.