Police in northern Colorado say they've identified human remains found this week at an oil and gas site as those of a 12-year-old girl who disappeared in 1984.

The Greeley Tribune reported Thursday that police say the remains are those of Jonelle Matthews, who disappeared after performing in a Christmas concert in Greeley on Dec. 20, 1984.

Matthews was last seen being dropped off at her Greeley home by a friend and the friend's father.

According to police at the time, the 12-year-old was dropped off on 43th Avenue Court after a choir concert around 8 p.m. on Dec. 20.

When her parents came home about an hour later, Jonelle's shoes had been left behind, the front door was open and the TV was on.

There have been no arrests in connection with her disappearance. Messages left for Greeley police spokesman Sgt. Joe Tymkowych as to how the remains were identified weren't immediately returned.

Ten years after Jonelle was last seen, both police and her family told media they were convinced Jonelle was kidnapped and murdered.

"We've never said goodbye to her and it's kind of putting a closure to it," Gloria Matthews, Jonelle's mother, said during an interview with 9NEWS in 1994. "Because most likely she is dead. Our hearts are torn in wanting to put a closure to it and yet keeping a hope. Somehow this hope, Tuesday night, I think will kind of be buried. That thread of hope, we'll bury that hope, I think.

Just last year, police released new video hoping it would spark new leads in the case.

