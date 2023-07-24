On Tuesday, prosecutors requested that Shute be held on a $1 million bond.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County judge set a $250,000 bond for a man suspected of striking and killing a 4-year-old boy while driving a stolen Kia in the Franklinton area on Sunday.

Tyrell Shute, 24, appeared in Franklin County Municipal Court on Monday to be arraigned on a charge of aggravated vehicular manslaughter.

Franklin County Municipal Court records revealed officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 8:55 p.m. Saturday after seeing a 2015 Kia Soul that was reported stolen driving around the Southpark Apartments on Greenfield Drive.

Court records state that Shute, who was driving the vehicle, fled the traffic stop and continued driving recklessly through the complex.

Shute reportedly drove over the curb at the north end of the parking lot and onto a grassy area in the 700 block of Canonby Place. Columbus police told 10TV that a woman was outside with her 4-year-old boy when the Kia struck her child.

Police said Shute left the vehicle and fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.

Officers in the area transported the child to Nationwide Children's Hospital, and the 4-year-old was pronounced dead at 9:39 p.m.

Police say they received a call from Shute shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday. He told officers that he wanted to turn himself in and was at a residence in the 800 block of Lock Avenue in the Greenhill Acres neighborhood. Officers went to the residence and were able to take Shute into custody without incident.

On Tuesday, prosecutors requested that Shute be held on a $1 million bond. The judge instead set a $250,000 bond.