Delta High School students and staff were forced to evacuate the building Thursday due to a bomb threat.

In a letter, Superintendent Ted Haselman said the threat was found on a bathroom stall, prompting an immediate evacuation of the school and notification of police.

The Delta Police Department, Fulton County Sheriff's Office and both the Toledo Police K-9 and University of Toledo Police K-9 units swept the entire building.

Around 3:15 p.m., students and staff were cleared to go back into the school.

Superintendent Haselman says authorities are investigating the threat and the individuals found guilty will be prosecuted.

Read the full letter from the superintendent below.

Delta HS