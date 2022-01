Police searched the building and found no suspicious items.

DEFIANCE, Ohio — The Bob Evans restaurant in Defiance was closed for a short time Wednesday as police investigated a bomb threat.

Defiance police arrived at the establishment on North Clinton Street about 10:30 a.m. Officers were informed a note was found in a bathroom stating a bomb was inside the building.

The restaurant was evacuated and searched by police. No suspicious items were found.

The restaurant re-opened upon completion of the search.