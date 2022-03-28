Bomb squad called to investigate possible dynamite in Old Fort

The Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad determined the suspected dynamite was actually large, commercial fireworks.

OLD FORT, N.C. — The Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad was called to investigate after Seneca County sheriff's deputies found what they suspected was dynamite at a home in Old Fort Friday.

Deputies were at a home in the 7800 block of North Main Street to arrest the occupant on unrelated charges around 3 p.m. Friday when they discovered what appeared to be dynamite.

Authorities with the Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad arrived at the scene and determined that what the deputies found was not dynamite, but actually large, commercial fireworks.

The bomb squad took the fireworks and will dispose of them, police said.

