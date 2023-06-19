'Pipe-like' device with wires thrown through window of south Toledo home

Officers found that a "pipe-like" device had been thrown through a window of a home.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad was called to a south Toledo residence late Saturday night after a "pipe-like device" was thrown through a window.

Toledo police units responded to the 3200 block of Glencairn Avenue in south Toledo just before midnight for a shots fired call. Officers discovered no shots had been fired, but an object was thrown through a front window of a home.

Officers observed a "pipe-like" device with wires and tape, and requested the bomb squad.

Members of the bomb squad inspected the device with X-ray technology and determined the device was an explosive. No injuries were reported.

RELATED VIDEO

Want even more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.