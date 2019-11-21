TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a report of a body found in the 800 block of South King Road at Angola on Thursday afternoon.

According to law enforcement, a family friend reportedly went to check on the person at their behest and the friend found the man's body, with blood at the scene. Neither the victim's identity nor cause of death are being released yet and the incident remains under investigation.

Deputy Matt Luetkke with the Lucas County Sheriff’s Department said a call came in just before 1 p.m. to Springfield Fire and Rescue about an injured man found dead at the residence in Springfield Township.

A family member had not heard from the adult man and asked a friend of the family to check on him. The man was found dead on arrival and appeared to have sustained injuries and blood was at the scene. The man was alone in the house, but it is suspected that other people might live at the rental property.

A dog was taken from the property by Lucas County Canine Care and Control. It’s not known if the dog has any connection to the scene.

The scene is not yet being called suspicious or criminal, but it is under investigation. It’s unknown how long the man was living at the property.

