Body found at Paulding County cemetery identified as 29-year-old Defiance man

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio — The man found dead in a Paulding County cemetery Tuesday has been identified as 29-year-old Jared J. Hernandez.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, the Defiance man was discovered in the western portion of the Sherman Cemetery just before 2:30 p.m.

Officers are still investigating, but said Wednesday he did not die at the scene.

Following an autopsy, officials did not rule a cause of death. Sheriff Jason K. Landers said they are still waiting on the toxicology report, which could take several months.

“We will continue to talk with family, friends and associates of Jared, and follow any leads that come into the office," Landers said in a press release. "He did not die at the scene. We need answers as to where and why he died and who put him there.”

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Paulding County Sheriff’s Office at 419-399-3791. You can also leave information via the Paulding County Sheriff's Office Facebook page or website. Tips made through the website can be anonymous by scrolling to the bottom of any page and clicking "send us an anonymous tip."

All tips sent from the sheriff’s website are reviewed. However, since the sender is anonymous, Landers noted his team has no way to reply to those tips. If you want a response, you will need to send an email to Sheriff Landers at jklanders@pauldingohsheriff.com.