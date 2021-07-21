Body cam video shows suspect killed by Toledo police slowly raised handgun up to officers

Chief George Kral released body camera video during a news conference Wednesday. 50-year-old Michael Clifton was shot and killed early Monday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man who was shot and killed by multiple police officers in Toledo early Monday morning can be seen on body camera video raising a loaded handgun at them before more than 50 shots were fired at him.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral released the footage Wednesday during a news conference addressing the death of 50-year-old Michael Clifton. While Clifton had the gun to his head, a negotiator can be heard pleading with the man to drop the weapon and think about his family.

"This was an unfortunate ending that was forced on us," Kral said. "This was suicide-by-cop if there ever was one."

After minutes of negotiating, Clifton can be heard saying, "I feel sorry. I apologize for whoever has to shoot me. Please forgive me. But we've got to do this."

At that point, Clifton removed the gun from his head, pointed it at the ground, and slowly raised the weapon up to officers. The negotiator repeatedly says, "This can be fixed" and "Let's not do this" in the moments prior.

Four Toledo police officers fired 32 shots from handguns, one TPD officer fired two rounds from a shotgun, one Michigan State Police officer fired four shots from a handgun and another state trooper fired 15 shots from a rifle.

The Toledo police officers involved are:

Sgt. Joe Okos, 42, hired in 2006

Officer Robert Ebright, 33, hired in 2015

Officer Patrick Hohenberger, 30, hired in 2018

Officer Noah Bauer, 33, hired in 2019

Officer John Morrison, 32, hired in 2012

Kral said a month ago, police received a call that Clifton was holding a gun to his head around his 10-year-old daughter. He was checked into to St. Charles Hospital.

Kral said if anyone suspects a family member is suffering from mental illness and has access to weapons, police should be called.

"If I had a family member who I knew had mental health problems and had guns, I would call local law enforcement to get them out of there," he said. "The last thing you want [in that situation] is a firearm in the house."

Police say the man was suspected of firing a gun outside of theaters in Monroe, Mich., at 2121 N. Monroe St.

The subsequent chase started in Monroe and came through the Old West End in Toledo. Toledo police officers joined the chase near Detroit and Phillips, with the crash ending near Virginia and Scottwood when the driver crashed into several parked cars, disabling his truck.

Police say the man got out of his vehicle and led officers on foot down Scottwood and then Bancroft with a firearm to his head.

Police say Clifton got to the parking lot of the Monroe Carryout, where officers attempted to negotiate with him. Eventually, negotiations failed and the "suspect's actions" forced officers to fire, according to a police report.

A later Toledo police news release said a Michigan state trooper unsuccessfully deployed a taser in an attempt to subdue the suspect. Then, Clifton made "verbal and hand motions" indicating he was going to point the gun at officers.

According to the release, Clifton said "tick tock" multiple times, put the gun back to his head, then back down "into a shooting stance" and "began to raise it toward officers."