BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Bowling Green State University received a report Friday of a female student being touched in a private part of her body without consent.

The student said the incident took place in her residence hall at Offenhauer West on Feb. 6. The suspect is a male who the student said she knew through social media.

The university is obligated by the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act of 1998 to notify the public of such reports.

BGSU also published information on reducing the risk of social assault:

"While the ultimate responsibility lies with those who are initiating sex acts, understanding some facts about sexual assault and consent can help reduce the risk. The following information is to heighten your awareness, enable bystanders to intervene where possible and aid in the prevention of similar crimes: Sexual assault is never the survivor’s fault.

On college campuses, 90 percent of sexual assaults are committed by someone known to the survivor.

For any sexual activity, consent must be present.

A person may withdraw consent at any time.

Alcohol and other drugs may be used to facilitate sexual assault.

Remember to Step Up and Step In.

The campus shuttle service or a taxi provides safe options for transportation.

For more information on sexual assault prevention and community resources, visit BGSU Cares."

