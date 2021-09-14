BGSU faculty member indicted on rape charges

Timothy Davis was arrested last week. BGSU placed him on paid leave pending an investigation.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A Bowling Green State University faculty member is facing rape charges.

Timothy Davis was indicted last week on three counts of rape in Lucas County Common Pleas Court. According to BGSU spokesman Alex Solis, Davis was placed on paid leave.

"Faculty member Tim Davis was arrested last week for a three-count criminal indictment in the Lucas County Common Pleas Court," Solis said. "The University has placed this employee on paid leave, pending investigation. BGSU has no further comment regarding this personnel matter."