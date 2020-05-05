BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Bowling Green Police Division is asking the public's help identifying a female caught on camera.
Police say she is suspected of entering a Circle K at the 1,000 block of N. Main Street on Sunday and paying a small purchase with a counterfeit $100 bill.
She exited the store and got into a white pickup truck before leaving the parking lot, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call 419-352-1131.
