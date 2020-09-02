BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Bowling Green Police Division is investigating a shooting that left one man suffering from a gunshot wound and several shell casings on the scene.

Officers were called to the 300 block of N. Main Street around 2:20 a.m. Sunday regarding an altercation. Police say crews on the scene found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The man was transported by ambulance to St. Vicent's Medical Center for treatment. Police have not released his identity.

Police recovered several shell casings from the scene, according to a statement released by BGPD Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Scott Frank at 419 352 2571 or Wood County Crime Stoppers at 419 352 0072. Callers are eligible for cash rewards up to $1,000 for information resulting in the arrest and conviction of a suspect.

