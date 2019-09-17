BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Bowling Green Police Division is investigating two incidents that occurred on Sept. 14 and 15 and is asking for help from witnesses. The police division seeks any information, including video of the below listed incidents:

The fight in the 100 Block of E. Court St. occurred at 2:18 a.m. on Sept. 14.

The report of gunshots in the area of 1467 Briarwood Drive at 1:38 a.m. on Sept 15.

Anyone having any information related to these incidents is encouraged to contact the Bowling Green Police Division Detective Bureau at 419-352-1131, or Wood County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME.