BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A Bowling Green man pleaded guilty to several charges relating to child rape on Tuesday.

According to court documents, Harold Simpson, 69, abused two different children over the course of a year, starting in July 2018.

Court documents state the victims were between the ages of 5 and 15 when the offenses took place.

Simpson was indicted by a Wood County grand jury back in July on two counts of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition.

He is due back in court Jan. 24 at 1 p.m.

