Lynn Brenneman, 60, of Bowling Green, Ohio, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

According to court documents, Brenneman was dating the victim’s grandmother, and was present when the victim was born. According to the criminal complaint, Brenneman was a “grandfather figure” to the victim.

Court documents also show that, in December 2018, an FBI task force officer was contacted by an Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer regarding an investigation involving the sexual abuse of a 13-year-old.

Brenneman had abused the girl on five different occasions over the course of three years and had gone on trips with the girl’s family to Florida, New York, Indiana, Michigan, Washington, D.C. and various places in Ohio. For some of the trips, Brenneman paid for campsites and drove the victim in his RV to other states, where he sexually abused her.

On one family trip to a state park in Ohio in September 2018, Brenneman abused the victim and she ran from the camper and reported the abuse. Officers from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources responded on scene at the campground and interviewed witnesses.

During the course of this investigation, it was also revealed that Brenneman had engaged in similar abuse with a second victim years earlier, abusing her between the ages of 8 and 11.

The parties involved with this case have recommended a sentence of 10 years in prison in addition to lifetime supervised release. U.S. District Judge Susan J. Dlott will consider that recommendation at a future sentencing hearing.

As part of his plea, Brenneman has agreed to pay $75,000 in restitution to one victim and $25,000 to another victim.

The plea agreement also accounts for local charges in Warren and Preble counties.

Benjamin C. Glassman, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, Todd A. Wickerham, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Cincinnati Division, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Mason Police Chief Todd Carter, Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell, Preble County Prosecutor Martin P. Votel and members of the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force announced the plea entered into before Judge Dlott.

Glassman commended the investigation of this case by the FBI, Ohio Division of Natural Resources and Assistant United States Attorney Christy L. Muncy, who is representing the United States in this case.