Maryland man gets 18 years in prison for sexually exploiting Ohio teens

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Maryland man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for numerous child exploitation and child sex abuse material crimes, according to U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker.



A federal jury found 72-year-old Bernhard Jakits guilty on all eight counts following a trial in May. The jury deliberated for around 45 minutes before reaching their verdict.



According to court documents and trial testimony, in January 2019, the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office received information relating to two potential exploitation victims from Ohio. Forensic examination of cell phones and other electronic devices revealed that Jakits had communicated via text message with two teenage victims and pressured them to send nude photographs of themselves.



In December 2018 and January 2019, Jakits sexually exploited a 15-year-old female to create child sex abuse images. Jakits also attempted to exploit a 13-year-old female in January 2019.



The defendant coerced the two teenage victims and used the chat app TextNow to obtain pornographic images of the minors in exchange for money. Jakits tried to video chat with the victims and offered them thousands of dollars, but the minors declined.



Jakits met the minor victims based on his relationship with their mother, during which he paid the mother to engage in sex acts via video chats.



Jakits owned homes in both Maryland and California. He traveled extensively around the world on his yacht after running and selling a yacht brokerage business.



The defendant was indicted in a superseding indictment by a federal grand jury in January 2023.