BCI serves search warrant at Northwest Capital building

BCI is executing a search warrant at a building on Kings Pointe Road in Sylvania.
A WTOL crew on-scene witnessed a number of boxes being removed from the building, which has a Northwest Capital sign out front. The boxes were loaded into a truck.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's office confirmed the search to WTOL, saying BCI and the Ohio Department of Commerce executed the warrant.
We will bring you more on this story as it becomes available.
