BB gun confiscated from Navarre Elementary student Friday morning

The assistant principal was made aware of the incident's possibility late Thursday and the student was immediately taken to the office when they arrived Friday.

A student at Navarre Elementary brought an unloaded BB gun to school Friday morning, Toledo Public Schools Deputy Superintendent James Gant said.

The assistant principal was reportedly made aware of the incident's possibility late Thursday and waited for the student to arrive.

When the student got to school Friday morning, they were immediately taken to the office where the BB gun was confiscated.

According to Gant, this student now faces disciplinary action.

Gant said that no direct threat was made against the school or any student or staff member and no impact was made on the school day.

School leaders contacted the Department of Public Safety and the situation was handled "quickly and appropriately," TPS leaders said in an official statement.

The release went on to say:

"Parents, as a reminder, please check your students’ bookbags on a regular basis to ensure they are not bringing inappropriate items to school. Please also remind them of the consequences they can face for bringing weapons to school – even if it is a toy - as these matters are taken very seriously."