Barricade situation in north Toledo ends in three arrests Thursday afternoon

TOLEDO, Ohio — A barricade situation at a north Toledo residence resulted in three arrests Thursday afternoon.

Toledo police and SWAT were on the scene of a house on the 2000 block of Summit Street near Galena at 3 p.m. Police blocked off Summit Street and were using megaphones to negotiate with the suspects in the building. It is currently unknown why police were pursuing these suspects.

At approximately 3:24 p.m. Lt. Hoover with TPD said they would be attempting an entry into the building and requested all media back up for their safety. Shortly after this, three men were brought out from the house in handcuffs. Two of the suspects appeared to be teenagers and one appeared to be older.