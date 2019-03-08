OREGON, Ohio — A bank robbery in Oregon has resulted in a high-speed chase from Oregon to the streets of Toledo and onto southbound of I-75 between Bowling Green and Cygnet.

The suspect who was driving a white Nissan vehicle was taken into custody in Cygnet, according to police.

Police said the pursuit ended at the I-75 southbound at the mile marker 171.

According to police, the suspect threw money out of the window on I-75. Police are asking the public to turn any money they find to their local police department or the Oregon Police Department.

