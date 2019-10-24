TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police and the FBI are looking for a man who robbed a bank on Thursday afternoon on Glendale Avenue.

The robbery occurred around 1:45 p.m. at the Woodforest National Bank inside the Walmart Supercenter at 2925 Glendale Ave. The robber presented a note to the teller and threatened to use a weapon, but one was not seen. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot.

The suspect is described by the FBI and TPD as being a black male in his late 40s to 50s, with a medium build. At the time of the incident, the robber wore a blue jacket, blue pants, sunglasses, a stocking cap and black shoes. He also carried a dark-colored satchel.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the FBI at 419-243-6122 or Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. Callers may remain anonymous.

