Police: One arrested following robbery involving knife at Toledo gas station

Police said the altercation began regarding payment at the gas station.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police arrested one person after he allegedly threatened employees with a knife when he attempted to leave a store without paying for toilet paper.

According to a Toledo police report, crews responded to the Marathon Gas Station at approximately 2:09 p.m. in the 300 block of W. Bancroft Street regarding a robbery.

A court document stated 33-year-old Chace Douglas, was confronted by the store's employees after he took toilet paper from the store without paying for it. Douglas then allegedly swung his fists at them and pulled a knife out, threatening employees before fleeing the scene.

When police arrived, employees gave a description of Douglas and a second person.

Authorities spotted suspects matching the description in the vicinity of the gas station and arrested Douglas. The second person was not arrested.

Douglas was arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Tuesday morning, where he was charged with Robbery. His bond was set at $75,000 and he is due back in court on July 18.

