Child allegedly sustains injury causing liver, brain damage; babysitter charged with felony child endangerment

A police report claimed the suspect was babysitting a child when the child sustained a severe liver injury and brain damage.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo woman is facing charges of child endangerment after a child in her charge sustained what police described as "serious physical harm."

According to a Toledo police report, Yvonne Makey was babysitting a child in a west Toledo home on April 13 when the child sustained an injury that caused serious physical harm. The injuries included severe brain damage and a severe liver injury.

Police reports did not specify how the victim sustained the injury.

Makey is charged with third degree felony child endangerment. She was arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Wednesday morning and granted SOR bond. She is due back in court on June 29 for a preliminary trial.

