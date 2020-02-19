TOLEDO, Ohio — A husband and wife charged in the deaths of two children pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to total of 16 charges. Jenna and Jacob Cisneros each was indicted on two counts of involuntary manslaughter, and two counts apiece of endangering children, tampering with evidence, and obstructing justice. Bond is set at $1.2 million apiece.

Two babies, found years apart inside two vehicles, shared similar details in the discovery of their remains. According to an affidavit in the case against Jacob and Jenna Cisneros, parents of the male "Baby Doe" discovered in 2017, the bodies of both babies were found wrapped up in blankets and discovered on the floor of the cars, under the dashboards.

Prosecutor Frank Spryszak with the Lucas County Prosecutor's Office said they are awaiting autopsy results for the second child - a full-term baby girl discovered inside a car registered to Jacob Cisneros. Samples for DNA analysis were submitted to confirm who the parents are.

Spryszak said there is reason to believe they are parents of second child.

While a motive in the children's deaths was not specified, Spryszak said "both defendants have made statements, but obviously we can't disclose the content of that at this time."

The mummified state of the baby girl's body could present some problems when determining the cause of death, Spryszak said.

Baby Boy Doe, discovered inside a 1988 blue Ford Mustang outside a house in the 2400 block of Vaness Drive in 2017, was described as between 2 months and 4 months old at the time of his death. He was clothed and "wrapped in a blanket before being stuffed under the dashboard on the floor of the vehicle."

DNA tests showed the boy to be the son of Jacob and Jenna Cisneros, 33 and 34, respectively. The pair were arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering children in the death of Baby Boy Doe on Feb. 3.

The plan is try both defendants together.

Judge Linda Jennings continued each defendant's $500,000 bond and added $725,000 for additional counts,for a total of $1,225,000 each. A trial date is set for April 7.

Jenna Cisneros, 34, is being represented by attorney John Thebes and Jacob Cisneros, 33, is being represented by Peter Boyer.