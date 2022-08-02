'Baby Doe' father accused of involvement in deaths of 2 infants accepts plea deal

Jacob Cisneros and his wife Jenna were charged in the deaths of their two babies, found in 2017 and 2020 hidden under the dashboards of separate vehicles in Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Jacob Cisneros, the Toledo father accused of killing his two infant children and abandoning them in cars, accepted a plea deal today in court.

Cisneros accepted an Alford Plea, which means he's not admitting to a crime but admits there's enough evidence to convict.

As part of the plea deal, Cisneros will be sentenced on two counts of complicity to involuntary manslaughter, one count of tampering with evidence and one count of obstruction of justice.

This stems from two incidents in 2017 and 2020 when two infants were found dead in vehicles that belonged to Cisneros and his wife, Jenna Cisneros.

The Lucas County prosecutor says they were originally going to charge Cisneros with involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony. Jenna Cisneros is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence after being convicted on a similar charge.

However, while scientific evidence regarding the placement of the dead infants could be directly to tied to Jenna, it couldn't with Jacob.

The prosecutor said that by offering him this deal, it guarantees Jacob Cisneros is sentenced and serves time in prison without the risk of going to trial and leaving it in the hands of the jury.

The prosecutor explained that he's satisfied with this result and happy to bring an upsetting case to justice.

"There's some images that will be ingrained in my brain for the rest of my life...Jenna Cisneros is where she belongs, and she's going to be there for a long time. And Jacob is going to do 11 years, and that's no walk in the park," said Frank Spryszak, the prosecutor in the Cisneros trial.

Cisneros is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 16.