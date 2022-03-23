Babcock Dairy fire in west Toledo ruled arson

Information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect is eligible for a $5,000 reward under the Ohio Blue Ribbon Arson Program.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A major fire last week at an abandoned west Toledo building was ruled arson on Wednesday.

The former Babcock Dairy, located at 945 Berdan Ave., caught fire March 15. The Toledo Fire Investigation Unit determined the cause was arson.

Information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect is eligible for a $5,000 reward under the Ohio Blue Ribbon Arson Program. If you have information related to this incident, please contact the Toledo Police Department Crime Stoppers tip line at 419-255-1111.

Firefighters were initially called to the abandoned facility at the intersection of shortly after 3 a.m. March 15.