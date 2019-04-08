DAYTON, Ohio — Authorities have released the names of the nine victims killed in Sunday's mass shooting in Dayton, one of which was identified as the suspect's sister.

The victims include four women and five men. They are:

Lois Oglesby, 27

Megan Betts, 22 (suspect's sister)

Sayid Saleh, 28

Derek Fudge, 57

Logan Turner, 30

Nicholas Cummer, 25

Thomas Nichols, 25

Beatrice Warren Curtis, 26

Monica Brickhouse, 29

Connor Betts, 24, of Bellbrook is the alleged suspect, law enforcement sources told CBS News.

A search warrant was executed at his home around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. Police were still in the neighborhood for most of Sunday keeping the peace.

Dayton Chief of Police Richard Biehl said on a press conference that the shooter was neutralized within 30 seconds.

The suspected shooter used an AR-style rifle and had multiple magazines but it’s unclear if he reloaded, according to police.

Biehl said the suspect obtained the guns legally and ordered the rifle from Texas. The weapon was then transferred to a local dealer. The chief also said his background wouldn't' have precluded him from buying the guns or magazines.

The gunman drove to the scene with his sister, who was not his first victim but one of the initial ones, Biehl said.

Police say the investigation is in its very early stages and there is no motive yet. They also say there is no evidence that this was a hate crime yet.

The chief said the suspected shooter was never on Dayton Police’s radar.

Bellbrook resident Kristine Gainey was a neighbor of Betts' for around 10 years. She called the incident "shocking."

According to LinkedIn, he was a student at Sinclair Community College, working on a psychology degree. Also according to LinkedIn, he worked at a Chipotle. A records search shows that he had two speeding tickets and no other criminal records. A records search also showed no concealed carry license.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley gave an update at 10 a.m. on the Sunday morning shooting in the city's Oregon District that killed nine people and injured 27. More updates were given at 1 p.m. and two more news briefings are scheduled for 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Bodies are removed from at the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio.

Some of the 27 victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds, while others were hurt while trying to escape. At least 15 of the wounded have been released from Dayton-area hospitals, while several remain in serious or critical condition.

The Oregon District is set to reopen Sunday afternoon. A vigil will be held in honor of the victims at 8 p.m. Sunday night.

Police believe Betts was the only shooter. He was wearing wearing body armor and had a rifle that used a high-capacity magazine carrying .223 caliber ammunition, according to Whaley. She said Betts carried extra magazines.

STATE AND LOCAL LEADERS SPEAK OUT

Governor Mike DeWine said he was heartbroken to hear about the shooting and offered prayers to those affected. He went on to offer assistance on behalf of the state.

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) addressed the attack on Twitter, saying he and his wife, Connie, are filled with sadness for the victims and gratitude for the officers who responded.

Senator Brown went on to say that his office is ready to assist the city of Dayton in its recovery.

He was joined by Senator Rob Portman and Governor Mike DeWine in Dayton on Sunday to provide aid.

Senator Portman called for an end to these acts of violence.

Toledo mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz offered his support on Sunday to the city of Dayton.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral released this statement:

"Yesterday saw two mass shootings within a 24-hour period. Thirty-six innocent people lost their lives and countless others will be forever changed. Sadly, these incidents are our nation's new norm. We have to come together as a nation to address this horrible trend."

Democratic U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur from Toledo spoke out in favor of gun-control laws:

