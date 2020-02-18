TOLEDO, Ohio — The 2019 audit of a former University of Toledo employee found guilty of stealing more than $22,000 while in office was released Tuesday.

Auditor of State Keith Faber called Jason Woodward's actions "an appalling abuse of public dollars" as he used $22,238 for personal use.

Woodward was a fiscal specialist at UT's Minority Business Development Center and Eberly Center for Women.

The audit said Woodward had an account at the UT Federal Credit Union where he was the account holder, although the account was in the university's name.

RELATED: Former UT employee accused of stealing $50,000

RELATED: Woman punches Kroger employee, tries to steal $480 worth of groceries

According to the audit, Woodward would divert money like class fees from the ECW, MBCD office rentals from minority businesses and donations into the account and would use that money for personal expenses such as credit card payments and insurance bills.

It was found that of the $30,947 in revenue diverted to the accounts, Woodward used more than half that money for his own use.

Last year, Woodward plead guilty to charges of theft in office and was ordered to repay the full $22,238. The Lucas County Prosecutor filed paperwork with the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System to recover these funds from the retirement account of Woodward.

Woodward resigned from his position as fiscal specialist at UT during the audit.

"Students pay enough for college, they certainly shouldn't be footing the bill for this employee's personal expenses."

A full copy of the audit report is available online.