Attorney for Travis Lewton enters insanity plea to murder charges

Travis is accused of strangling his mother and setting her body on fire.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A south Toledo man accused of killing his mother and setting her body on fire pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

The attorney for Travis Lewton filed the plea Tuesday in Lucas County Common Pleas Court. Lewton, 31, was arrested Oct. 1 after police discovered the body of his mother, Nancy Lewton, in the 1800 block of Wildwood Road.

Travis told officers he killed his mother, according to court documents. Her body was found in a wooded area behind the home.

According to the court document, Lewton told detectives he attacked his mother after she came home and choked her until she stopped breathing.

Lewton said he then took the body to a ravine behind his house before setting the body on fire and stuffing it in a sewer pipe.

Lewton also told detectives he had been thinking about killing his mother for about a week.

Among the charges he faces are aggravated murder, murder and abuse of a corpse. He is being held on $1 million bond.