FINDLAY, Ohio — One man is in jail after his attempt to steal a vehicle on Thanksgiving Day ended in an arrest, according to Findlay Police.

Around 10:50 p.m., officers were called to BellStores in Findlay in reference to a fight in the parking lot.

Police say suspect Brent Alan Stoychoff of Findlay was attempting to steal a vehicle when the vehicle owner tried to stop him.

Stoychoff and the vehicle owner got into a brief fight before Stoychoff was able to get in the vehicle and drive away as a Hancock County deputy and Findlay Police officer arrived to the scene.

Police say Stoychoff fled northbound on I-75 reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour during the chase before the vehicle had mechanical issues and eventually stopped just south of North Baltimore.

Police arrested Stoychoff, who is now being held at the Hancock County Justice Center.