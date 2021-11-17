Police seek help to identify suspect in west Toledo debit card theft

If you have any information that could help police identify this person, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on Nov. 16, 2021.

Toledo police are seeking help to identify a suspect they say stole a debit card from a car in west Toledo.

According to police, the person pictured took the card from an unlocked car parked on Crestwood. The debit card was then used at Kroger, Speedway and 7-Eleven.

Officers say they have doorbell video of the theft.

