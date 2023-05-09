Additional charges will be brought forward to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office for review and other people could face charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — A woman was arrested in connection with an alleged drug trafficking ring involving juveniles in Athens County.

On Aug. 30, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of East Franklin Street in Nelsonville.

Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith said detectives and deputies received information regarding exposure of drug trafficking and distribution to juveniles in the home. Smith did not provide further details on the tip.

When detectives searched the home, they found suspected methamphetamine, oxycodone, cash, items associated with drug trafficking and drug abuse paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office arrested 38-year-old Lana Lanning. She is charged with corrupting another with drugs, which is a second-degree felony.