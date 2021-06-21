10 people shot, 3 killed, in at least 7 separate shootings in Toledo since Friday

Toledo Police are investigating several weekend shootings. Multiple incidents involved minors.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating at least seven shooting incidents since Friday, leaving 10 people injured and three people dead.

Toledo Police responded to an incident just before 2 p.m. Friday in the Miracle Manor apartment complex. Officers found Michael Patterson, 21, with at least one gunshot wound.

According to police, the shooting happened in the parking lot. Patterson was transported to a hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made.

Also Friday, Eric Hopkins, 27, was shot and killed inside a home on Rockwood Place in central Toledo. Toledo Police named Tytiana Turner, 25, a suspect.

Turner is related to Hopkins.

Two people were shot early Saturday morning about 12:30 a.m. in the area of Forest Avenue and Fernwood Avenue in central Toledo. According to a police report, an officer was in the area, heard gunshots and saw a vehicle speeding down Fernwood.

Bryant Walker, 18, and a 17-year-old were occupants of the vehicle and had been shot. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

A 21-year-old was shot around noon. Officers responded to the 500 block of Arden Place in east Toledo and found Kiana Gregory suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Gregory was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. James Pettaway, 22, was with the victim and told police an unknown suspect fired multiple rounds at them.

A third shooting on Saturday wounded Cameron Parks in the 1000 block of East Central Avenue. The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. after an unknown suspect fired into a residence.

Three people were shot and one was killed just after 1 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Fellows Avenue in central Toledo.

Dameus Rapp, 40, was transported to St. Vincent's Hospital where he later died. Heather Hirschfield, 33, and a 3-year-old child were also wounded and were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Around 2 a.m., officers responded to St. Anne's Hospital to a walk-in gunshot wound victim. A 17-year-old female was wounded.