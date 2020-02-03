CLEVELAND — Wilson is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department for the sexual assault of a child.

Arthur Wilson III is a black male, 48, 5 foot 10 inches, 235 pounds and is known to hang out on the east side of Cleveland and in Warrensville Heights.

You tips could lead to reward money for the capture of Mr. Wilson. Call 1-866-4WANTED if you know where he is. You can remain anonymous, if you wish.

